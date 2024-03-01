Minnesota Vikings’ Alexander Mattison Released

Running back Alexander Mattison's time with the Minnesota Vikings came to an abrupt conclusion Thursday, when the team indicated its plans to release him after five seasons on its roster, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The decision capped a disappointing year after Mattison failed to hold down the starting job following the departure of longtime lead back Dalvin Cook. The move will save the Vikings $3.35 million against their 2024 cap. Had he remained on the roster past March 15, Mattison would have had $2.75 million guaranteed for the 2024 season.

The Vikings' third-round draft pick in 2019, Mattison spent four seasons as Cook's backup before signing a two-year contract worth up to $7 million in March 2023. The Vikings released Cook later that spring and elevated Mattison, hoping he could provide strong inside running even if he couldn't match Cook's explosiveness.

Mattison started 13 games but managed only 700 rushing yards. None of his 180 carries went for longer than 21 yards, and while he caught three receiving touchdowns, he did not score on the ground.

The Vikings acquired veteran Cam Akers from the Los Angeles Rams after two games and were increasing his workload on a weekly basis before he tore an Achilles tendon on Nov. 5. Ultimately, second-year runner Ty Chandler replaced Mattison in the starting lineup for the final four games of the regular season.

