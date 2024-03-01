Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur B+ Grade In 2024 NFLPA Player Survey

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur B+ Grade In 2024 NFLPA Player Survey

Getty Images
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

The 2024 NFL Players Association (NFLPA) report cards are out for teams, providing insights into how players on each team feel about different aspects of the team they play for.

This is the second year the NFLPA has done this survey, looking back at the season.

In the 2024 rankings, the Miami Dolphins collected the best-graded team in the NFL, with the Minnesota Vikings coming in second place among all of the league's 32 teams. Wisconsin's team, the Green Bay Packers came in behind their rival Minnesota Vikings, there wasn't much of a discrepancy between the two NFC North team scores.

The Packers collected an admirable #3 overall ranking in the NFL, improving from the 6th best team in last year's player survey. There is one glaring weak spot for the team, which we'll get to in a bit.

The NFLPA's survey results highlight improvements made to some team facilities that include things like refreshed meeting spaces and upgraded underground parking. The Packers earned top-10 marks in team travel (accommodations, mode of transportation, etc.), food/cafeteria, ownership, weight room, and strength coaching. While some areas earned higher marks due to recent renovations, other facilities-based categories lost some points due to a need for updates.

READ MORE: How do the Minnesota Vikings rank in the 2024 NFLPA team grades?

Several of the team's category rankings are in the middle of the pack among the league's 32 teams, but Green Bay does have one notable soft spot that stands out from the other, generally higher scores.

That spot spot? The head coach.

Getty Images
loading...

Matt LaFleur earned a B+ grade, but comes in at #21 among head coach rankings around the league. That's not great. Why did LaFleur earn lower marks? While 92% of players say they feel LaFleur is efficient with their time (15th overall), they say that he is "moderately willing to listen to the locker room", placing him at 26th overall in that area.

Get our free mobile app

Teams with poorer head coach grades include the LA Chargers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and league-worst Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's a look at how the Green Bay Packers scored in the main categories of the NFLPA survey:

CategoryGradeRank out of 32
Treatment of FamiliesC+10th
Food/CafeteriaB+6th
Nutritionist/DieticianB14th
Locker RoomB-15th
Training RoomB11th
Training StaffB16th
Weight RoomA7th
Strength CoachesA-8th
Team TravelB+4th
Head CoachB+21st
OwnershipA6th

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name

Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

Filed Under: Football, Green Bay, Green Bay Packers, NFL, Wisconsin
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls