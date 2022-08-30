Minnesota Vikings Cut Another Quarterback This Preseason

The Minnesota Vikings are winding down their preseason practices and training camp and along with that comes a lot of roster moves.

The Vikings already cut one quarterback in Sean Mannion last week and now have cut another quarterback from the roster.

Multiple reports have surfaced that the Minnesota Vikings have released quarterback Kellen Mond.

After the Vikings traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, it was clear that both Mannion and Mond would most likely be expendable.

If Mond is to clear waivers, the Vikings could hypothetically resign him to their practice squad if they wanted to still keep him in the building.

Mond has struggled with the opportunities he has received and it appears he's still very raw when it comes to his NFL potential.

The Vikings selected Mond in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.