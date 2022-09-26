The Minnesota Vikings game versus the Detroit Lions at home at the U.S. Bank Stadium had so many memorable moments. Such as Adam Thielen had his 50th career Touchdown catch 🙌

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Vikings App Credit: Vikings App loading...

It was Legends Weekend and there were many legends there to be honored:

Vikings Legends for Legend Weekend Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Vikings Legends for Legend Weekend Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Vikings Legends for Legend Weekend Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Vikings Legends for Legend Weekend Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Vikings Legends for Legend Weekend Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Vikings Legends for Legend Weekend Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Including former head coach Bud Grant giving a tip of the hat to everyone in the stadium before the game.

Bud Grant at Vikings vs Lions game 2022 Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Bud Grant at Vikings vs Lions game 2022 Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Also, Vikings former QB Rich Gannon spoke to the crowd at one point during the game.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Memorable for me too was that I got to bring my baby brother to his first ever Minnesota Vikings game.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

The game was an exciting one where we actually pulled off the last minute upset with taking the first lead of the game and winning 28-24. I could go on about how the defense calling needs to change, but what I remembered most about that game were the many paper airplanes that began flying about half way through the third quarter.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Don't get me wrong, at that moment of the game it wasn't looking great yet and we needed anything to boost the morale of the crowd. But when the older gentleman next to me got hit square in the face with one of the flying paper airplanes I was no longer impressed, felt it was getting disrespectful, and I was straight up annoyed.

I've been to several Vikings games and I had never seen anything like it before. Could not for the life of me figure why so many of these were being tossed down at people and why anyone thought it was okay to do. Figured this is how we end up not having our free programs anymore.

Get our free mobile app

Fast forward to one heck of a come back and a win by the Vikings, and sleeping on it. Woke up and still couldn't figure out the paper airplanes. That's right, they seemed to bother me a lot, so much that I brought it up at work to see what anyone else thought or had an idea on why this would happen.

Turns out throwing paper airplanes happened in the Metrodome and not just at Vikings games but at Twins games too. There were times at the end of the game a cart would be brought out and if you could toss your paper airplane into it, you could win a prize.

Okay, I can sort of get behind the tradition and nostalgia of it all now knowing this. But I still feel it's a bit disrespectful, but that's just one fan's opinion, what do you think?

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks