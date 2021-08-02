Minnesota Vikings Interested in Hosting Another Annual NFL Event

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to host another big NFL event inside U.S. Bank Stadium in the near future.

Since the NFL opted to move the NFL Draft outside of Radio City Music Hall in New York, the league has had many of its teams express interest in hosting the event. The Minnesota Vikings have even done so in the past, and continue to do so.

With the success of hosting the NFL Draft in different locations, the league has now discussed doing the same for the NFL Scouting Combine. The annual NFL Scouting Combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987. Teams are aware that the NFL is interested in potentially shopping out the combine, and some have already expressed interest in hosting the event.

One of those interested teams is the Vikings according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The Vikings hope to host the event, if it does leave Indianapolis, as early as February of 2023.

Tomasson also reports that the Vikings have also extended out their bids in regards to hosting the NFL Draft. The team will be up for consideration for 2025, 2026, and 2027 Drafts.

Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis are no strangers to hosting major events for the NFL. They have hosted the Super Bowl twice before. The first took place in the Metrodome in 1992 for Super Bowl XXVI and the second at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 for Super Bowl LII.

2023 would be the earliest that the NFL Scouting Combine would be in a different city other than Minneapolis. Teams had until July 23 to apply to host the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the 2025 NFL Draft, and Super Bowl 60 and 61. Teams also had until that date to express interest in hosting the combine between 2024-2027, the 2026-2029 NFL Drafts, and Super Bowl 62-64 according to a memo sent out by the NFL.