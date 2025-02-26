Report: Packers Shopping Veteran CB Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers and veteran Cornerback Jaire Alexander might not be paired together for much longer.

Following another season in which Alexander missed more than half of the team's games, the team is officially shopping him.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Twitter:

Get our free mobile app

Here are some further details from ESPN.com:

General manager Brian Gutekunst was noncommittal about Alexander's future when he spoke to reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, but sources confirmed Wednesday that the team is willing to listen to trade offers. NFL Network reported the Packers already have had trade conversations about Alexander. "We've never really allowed agents to go out and talk to teams," Gutekunst told reporters at the combine. "I think that's kind of [one of the] ones that probably happens anyway. And Jaire's got a great agent. If we ever went down that route, I think it would be very easy to work with him and his team. I don't really expect that, but we've never really done that. "I think it's something that if we were going to trade a player, we would do that and it would be the conversation between me and the other team." Alexander, 28, has played in only seven games each of the past two seasons because of various injuries and a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. He underwent knee surgery to repair a PCL injury late in the season and would not have been able to return even if the Packers had made the Super Bowl, Gutekunst said.

The Packers hold pick #23 at present in this year's first round of the NFL Draft. The Draft will be held in Green Bay from April 24th through the 26th.

Sources: Rap Sheet on Twitter and ESPN.com

Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents Gallery Credit: Bert Remien