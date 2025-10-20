The Minnesota Vikings have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 season.

Following Sunday's latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, things got ugly for a relative newcomer to the squad.

Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has received "some of the most racist comments" he has seen since entering the NFL, Rodgers posted Monday on X in the wake of a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A screenshot Rodgers posted on Instagram showed multiple messages that included the N-word. In another, a social media user wrote: "ur worse than Hitler." In a separate screenshot, the same individual later apologized.

Rodgers was the Vikings' primary defender on two big plays that sparked the Eagles, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter and a 45-yard completion to A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter that sealed the game. He took full responsibility after the game, saying that "I put it on me" and adding: "I came here for a reason, and those type of plays I know I can make. So, I put it on me."

In a post on X, Rodgers wrote that "Racism is real.

Rodgers spent the 2024 season with the Eagles before signing a two-year, $15 million free agent deal with the Vikings in March.

In Week 3, he became the first player in NFL history to score two defensive touchdowns and force two fumbles in a game. He accomplished all of it in the first half of the Vikings' 48-14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings will next play Thursday night at the Los Angeles Chargers.