Minnesota Vikings CB Victim of Racist Comments Following Loss
The Minnesota Vikings have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 season.
Following Sunday's latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, things got ugly for a relative newcomer to the squad.
Isaiah Rodgers, who just a few weeks ago was a hero in the eyes of Viking fans for his record-breaking performance in a win over the Bengals, is now the victim of racist and insensitive comments.
Per ESPN.com:
EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has received "some of the most racist comments" he has seen since entering the NFL, Rodgers posted Monday on X in the wake of a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
A screenshot Rodgers posted on Instagram showed multiple messages that included the N-word. In another, a social media user wrote: "ur worse than Hitler." In a separate screenshot, the same individual later apologized.
Rodgers was the Vikings' primary defender on two big plays that sparked the Eagles, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter and a 45-yard completion to A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter that sealed the game. He took full responsibility after the game, saying that "I put it on me" and adding: "I came here for a reason, and those type of plays I know I can make. So, I put it on me."
In a post on X, Rodgers wrote that "Racism is real.
Rodgers spent the 2024 season with the Eagles before signing a two-year, $15 million free agent deal with the Vikings in March.
In Week 3, he became the first player in NFL history to score two defensive touchdowns and force two fumbles in a game. He accomplished all of it in the first half of the Vikings' 48-14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Vikings will next play Thursday night at the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Vikings are 3-4 and will have the challenge of taking on the Chargers on the road on a short week on Thursday Night.
Source: ESPN.com and CBS Sports
The 23 Minnesota Vikings in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien