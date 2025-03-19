Minnesota Vikings Make Final Decision on Aaron Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings are moving past their discussions with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, leaving second-year player J.J. McCarthy atop the quarterback depth chart as offseason practices approach, sources told ESPN.

The Vikings spent the better part of a week considering their options after Rodgers made clear he preferred to sign with the team, sources said. The internal deliberations intensified after 2024 starter Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks and free agent Daniel Jones, whom the Vikings envisioned as a veteran wingman for McCarthy, rejected their contract offer and signed instead with the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota has received trade interest in McCarthy but has rebuffed those inquiries, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

McCarthy has recovered from surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, an injury that made him the first quarterback in the modern draft era to be selected in the first round and miss his entire rookie season because of injury. Signing Rodgers would have added a future Hall of Fame quarterback to a team that won 14 games last season and likely pushed McCarthy's timetable to the 2026 season.

All along, however, sources maintained that there was only a small chance that coach Kevin O'Connell would upend the organizational plan for McCarthy, whom O'Connell has called "our franchise quarterback."

Most of the Vikings' moves this offseason have implied an intent to move forward with McCarthy, including the decision not to use the franchise tag on Darnold and let him move on. The Vikings have committed more than $300 million to players during the free agent period, an NFL high, in anticipation of building around McCarthy's rookie contract.

For those reasons, sources described the possibility of Rodgers joining the team as "non-zero."

The Vikings will need to continue working to find a veteran backup for McCarthy, as multiple candidates have signed elsewhere while the Vikings discussed Rodgers. Veteran Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the roster. Possibilities include veterans Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz. Former Vikings starter Kirk Cousins, now a backup with the Atlanta Falcons, could also become available later this offseason.

