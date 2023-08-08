Minnesota Vikings Release 1st Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game

Minnesota Vikings Release 1st Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game

The Minnesota Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of this week's preseason game in Seattle.

Put on some purple. Slap on a little face paint. Throw on a helmet with yellow braids. Practice your Skol chant. And grab a Grain Belt -- because here we go!

Minnesota Vikings Offense

Quarterbacks

  1. Kirk Cousins
  2. Nick Mullens
  3. Jaren Hall

Running Back

  1. Alexander Mattison
  2. Kene Nwangwu
  3. Ty Chandler
  4. DeWayne McBride
  5. Abram Smith

Full Backs

  1. C.J. Ham
Wide Receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. K.J. Osborne
  3. Jalen Nailor
  4. Jordan Addison
  5. Jalen Reagor
  6. Brandon Powell
  7. Blake Proehl
  8. Trishton Jackson
  9. Lucky Jackson
  10. Thayer Thomas
  11. N'Keal Harry
  12. Garett Maag
  13. Jacob Copeland

Tight Ends

  1. T.J. Hockenson
  2. Josh Oliver
  3. Johnny Mundt
  4. Nick Muse

Offensive Line

  1. Garrett Bradbury
  2. Ezra Cleveland
  3. Ed Ingram
  4. Brian O’Neill
  5. Christian Darrisaw

Defensive Line

  1. Danielle Hunter
  2. Marcus Davenport
  3. Dean Lowery
  4. Harrison Phillips
  5. Khyris Tonga

Linebackers

  1. Jordan Hicks
  2. Brian Asamoah
  3. Troy Dye
  4. Ivan Pace Jr.

Defensive Backs

  1. Byron Murphy Jr.
  2. Akayle Evans
  3. Andrew Booth Jr.
  4. Joejuan Williams
  5. Mekhi Blackmon

Safeties

  1. Harrison Smith
  2. Cam Bynum
  3. Lewis Cine
  4. Josh Metellus
  5. Jay Ward

Specialists

  • Greg Joseph
  • Jack Podlesny
  • Ryan Wright

The Vikings practice have a night workout Tuesday before heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks in their first preseason game of 2023. Following Thursday's preseason matchup, the Vikings will play their final two preseason games at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals -- before opening the regular season at home on September 10th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How to Watch Vikings at Seattle Thursday Night

The Vikings and Seahawks game kicks off at 9:00 pm CT Thursday night (8/10) on FOX and the NFL Network.

