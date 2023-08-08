Minnesota Vikings Release 1st Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of this week's preseason game in Seattle.

Minnesota Vikings Offense

Minnesota Vikings Offense

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins Nick Mullens Jaren Hall

Running Back

Alexander Mattison Kene Nwangwu Ty Chandler DeWayne McBride Abram Smith

Full Backs

C.J. Ham

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson K.J. Osborne Jalen Nailor Jordan Addison Jalen Reagor Brandon Powell Blake Proehl Trishton Jackson Lucky Jackson Thayer Thomas N'Keal Harry Garett Maag Jacob Copeland

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver Johnny Mundt Nick Muse

Offensive Line

Garrett Bradbury Ezra Cleveland Ed Ingram Brian O’Neill Christian Darrisaw

Defensive Line

Danielle Hunter Marcus Davenport Dean Lowery Harrison Phillips Khyris Tonga

Linebackers

Jordan Hicks Brian Asamoah Troy Dye Ivan Pace Jr.

Defensive Backs

Byron Murphy Jr. Akayle Evans Andrew Booth Jr. Joejuan Williams Mekhi Blackmon

Safeties

Harrison Smith Cam Bynum Lewis Cine Josh Metellus Jay Ward

Specialists

Greg Joseph

Jack Podlesny

Ryan Wright

The Vikings practice have a night workout Tuesday before heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks in their first preseason game of 2023. Following Thursday's preseason matchup, the Vikings will play their final two preseason games at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals -- before opening the regular season at home on September 10th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How to Watch Vikings at Seattle Thursday Night

The Vikings and Seahawks game kicks off at 9:00 pm CT Thursday night (8/10) on FOX and the NFL Network.