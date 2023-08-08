Minnesota Vikings Release 1st Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game
The Minnesota Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of this week's preseason game in Seattle.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings Offense
Quarterbacks
- Kirk Cousins
- Nick Mullens
- Jaren Hall
Running Back
- Alexander Mattison
- Kene Nwangwu
- Ty Chandler
- DeWayne McBride
- Abram Smith
Full Backs
- C.J. Ham
Wide Receivers
- Justin Jefferson
- K.J. Osborne
- Jalen Nailor
- Jordan Addison
- Jalen Reagor
- Brandon Powell
- Blake Proehl
- Trishton Jackson
- Lucky Jackson
- Thayer Thomas
- N'Keal Harry
- Garett Maag
- Jacob Copeland
Tight Ends
- T.J. Hockenson
- Josh Oliver
- Johnny Mundt
- Nick Muse
Offensive Line
- Garrett Bradbury
- Ezra Cleveland
- Ed Ingram
- Brian O’Neill
- Christian Darrisaw
Defensive Line
- Danielle Hunter
- Marcus Davenport
- Dean Lowery
- Harrison Phillips
- Khyris Tonga
Linebackers
- Jordan Hicks
- Brian Asamoah
- Troy Dye
- Ivan Pace Jr.
Defensive Backs
- Byron Murphy Jr.
- Akayle Evans
- Andrew Booth Jr.
- Joejuan Williams
- Mekhi Blackmon
Safeties
- Harrison Smith
- Cam Bynum
- Lewis Cine
- Josh Metellus
- Jay Ward
Specialists
- Greg Joseph
- Jack Podlesny
- Ryan Wright
The Vikings practice have a night workout Tuesday before heading to Seattle to face the Seahawks in their first preseason game of 2023. Following Thursday's preseason matchup, the Vikings will play their final two preseason games at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals -- before opening the regular season at home on September 10th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
How to Watch Vikings at Seattle Thursday Night
The Vikings and Seahawks game kicks off at 9:00 pm CT Thursday night (8/10) on FOX and the NFL Network.
