Minnesota Vikings on Fire, Ink Deals with Four Trench Players

It was a 'slow' start to the free agency period for the Minnesota Vikings, but things sure got busy in a hurry.

The Vikings first inked a deal with veteran Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on Monday afternoon and then began an onslaught of deals.

In total, Minnesota added four total players to the trenches (thus far).

The Vikings got a deal done with Colts Center Ryan Kelly first, then went on to get three other linemen shortly thereafter.

Here's the Kelly deal details:

The Vikings then went and got a deal done with fellow Colt castaway Will Fries while also inking free agent defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen.

It's safe to say the Vikings have been very aggressive with their mountain of cap space thus far.

Here are the financial details (that are available) of the deals that are done:

They're not done yet. The Vikings still have some cap space to play with in the coming weeks.

