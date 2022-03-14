Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Contract Extension

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract Sunday with quarterback Kirk Cousins, the team announced, giving him an immediate raise and also fully guaranteeing an additional season in 2023 to help alleviate their tight salary cap.

The deal ensures that Cousins will remain the Vikings' quarterback as the franchise begins a new era with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell. The Vikings announced the news Sunday evening, adding another chapter to Cousins' unprecedented success on the business side of football.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to play for Kevin and could not be more excited about the direction of our team," Cousins said in a statement. "As soon as we return to TCO Performance Center next month, we will begin working toward our collective goal of bringing a championship to Vikings fans."

Under the terms of his previous contract, Cousins was due to receive $35 million in cash and count for $45 million against the Vikings' 2022 cap. By extending the deal into 2023, and adding two voidable years in 2024 and 2025, the team lowered his cap number to $31.25 million this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.