Minnesota Vikings Coach Dishes on Concerning Injury to RB Jones

Veteran running back Aaron Jones has been a big reason why the Minnesota Vikings offense has been so successful in a 5-0 start to the season.

This past weekend, Jones went down with an injury early on in the win over the Jets, and now we have more details about his status moving forward.

The team confirmed that it is a hip injury for Jones, who has been no stranger to the injury report over the course of his career.

Get our free mobile app

Kevin O'Connell discussed the veteran's status moving forward as the team gears up for their bye week in Week 6:

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Jones during a video conference with reporters on Tuesday... “Aaron Jones continues to be evaluated,” O’Connell said. “All the early information that we’ve got so far — it looks like we’ve avoided a long-term injury. I’d classify him as really week-to-week at this point. He’ll get treatment throughout this week and I’ll give you guys an update where he’s at next week as we kinda hopefully work him back in, getting involved in practice and leading into whether we’ll have him versus the Lions.”

It's a promising yet concerning update at the same time for Jones.

This past season with the Packers, Jones missed 6 games with a hamstring injury and other issues prior to returning for the stretch run of the season.

Over his career, Jones has missed a good amount of time with injuries, and it would surprise no one if the Vikings are very cautious about his return to the football field.

Through five games, Jones has rushed for 350 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings backfield. If he's unable to go in Week 7, Ty Chandler will likely get the Lionshare of the work.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports