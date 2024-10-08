Minnesota Vikings Coach Dishes on Concerning Injury to RB Jones

Minnesota Vikings Coach Dishes on Concerning Injury to RB Jones

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Veteran running back Aaron Jones has been a big reason why the Minnesota Vikings offense has been so successful in a 5-0 start to the season.

This past weekend, Jones went down with an injury early on in the win over the Jets, and now we have more details about his status moving forward.

The team confirmed that it is a hip injury for Jones, who has been no stranger to the injury report over the course of his career.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Kevin O'Connell discussed the veteran's status moving forward as the team gears up for their bye week in Week 6:

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Jones during a video conference with reporters on Tuesday...

 

“Aaron Jones continues to be evaluated,” O’Connell said. “All the early information that we’ve got so far — it looks like we’ve avoided a long-term injury. I’d classify him as really week-to-week at this point. He’ll get treatment throughout this week and I’ll give you guys an update where he’s at next week as we kinda hopefully work him back in, getting involved in practice and leading into whether we’ll have him versus the Lions.”

It's a promising yet concerning update at the same time for Jones.

This past season with the Packers, Jones missed 6 games with a hamstring injury and other issues prior to returning for the stretch run of the season.

Over his career, Jones has missed a good amount of time with injuries, and it would surprise no one if the Vikings are very cautious about his return to the football field.

Through five games, Jones has rushed for 350 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings backfield. If he's unable to go in Week 7, Ty Chandler will likely get the Lionshare of the work.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel

Filed Under: Aaron Jones, aaron jones injury, Green Bay Packers, hip injury, injured, Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, SKOL, status, ty chandler, vikes, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls