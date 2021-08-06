As part of a full-pad drill, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed awkwardly on his shoulder and was forced to the trainer's room.

Jefferson was lined up against cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a routine pass and catch. The star wide receiver was tackled to the ground and immediately grabbed his shoulder in pain.

Jefferson went into the training room following the injury and did not return back to practice following the injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Jefferson suffered a sprained AC joint. Schefter's source also says that the injury is not deemed to be serious at this moment.

Jefferson had a breakout rookie season catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. He immediately became a well-respected top receiver in the NFL being named to the 2020 Pro Bowl and the 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team. The 6'1 receiver was drafted 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.