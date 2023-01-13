Minnesota Vikings Release Official U.S. Bank Stadium Playoff Game Bag Policy

The Minnesota Vikings will have a home playoff game on Sunday, January 15, when the New York Giants return to U.S. Bank Stadium for the NFL Wild Card Round.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m., but fans will be near the stadium long before that to pre-game and celebrate the Vikings return to the playoffs before making their way inside.

Get our free mobile app

One question that always seems to pop up at events involves whether you can bring an outside bag into the stadium. There's nothing worse than waiting in a long security line only to be turned away because you've brought something not allowed into the event. You are then forced to walk all the way back to the car or hotel to store the item or throw personal items away to be allowed entry.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

With that in mind, the Minnesota Vikings want all fans to be aware of the policies that will be in place Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. While he Vikings strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags to the stadium, they will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com), or One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags that are 4.5”x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose, including breast pumps.

PROHIBITED items include but are not limited to purses larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, strollers, computer bags and camera bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Super Bowl LII - Previews Getty Images loading...

Another important thing all fans heading to the playoff game should be aware of is that U.S. Bank Stadium now provides a fully cashless experience for events. Cash payments are no longer accepted anywhere inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Guests must bring credit and debit cards or use contactless options like Apple Pay for all purchases.

On Friday, the Vikings announced that Ludacris will perform at halftime Sunday, so maybe the concession lines won't be as long as fans stay in their seats to catch the show.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History