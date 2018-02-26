Case Keenum is set to become a free agent. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to let him freely go after he helped lead the Vikings to the postseason.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted on Monday (February 26) morning that it appears that the Vikings have made their decision on Case Keenum.

There still is that part of the tweet though that does say "barring a change of heart," but at this point it appears that the ship has sailed. All season long the Vikings wouldn't fully commit to Keenum being "the guy" and kept the question around all season long. It wasn't until the team was in the midst of an eight-game winning streak that he seemed to have fully received the nod from the organization moving forward.

We had a chance to talk with ESPN Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin of about the situation.

"It doesn't come as a surprise. This could mean the end of the Case Keenum era here in Minnesota, which means that you'd expect the Vikings to go all-in on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes."

Cousins would command some money, but the opportunity is there with the salary cap and need at the quarterback position. His numbers, outside of win/loss record, show that he would be worth the investment.

Keenum would enter free agency with a 20-18 career record, 8,871 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He went 11-3 last season with the Vikings throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven picks.