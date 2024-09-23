Minnesota Vikings Receive Great News on Sam Darnold Injury

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a great start and are one of the NFL's most surprising teams at 3-0.

A big part of that success to start the campaign has been the emergence of veteran Quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold was dinged up during Sunday's game, leaving the contest for a brief period with a knee concern.

Get our free mobile app

Postgame, it appeared that Darnold wasn't all too worried about the injury, and Monday's findings confirm that the team received just about the best news possible.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold sounded confident that he avoided a serious knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Texans and it looks like he was correct. Darnold went for an MRI on Monday and multiple reports say that it showed no structural damage. Darnold has a bruise and is sore, but there does not appear to be any concern that he could miss Week Four’s matchup with the Vikings’ NFC North rivals from Green Bay.

Darnold is coming off of one of the best games of his career, a 4 touchdown - 0 interception performance against the Texans in Minneapolis.

It was the first 4 touchdown game of Darnold's career in which he didn't throw an interception, and just the second time in his career he's thrown more than 3 touchdown passes without a pick.

Things are rolling right now in Minnesota as they prepare to collide with Green Bay on the road on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12:00 Noon from Lambeau where the Vikings aim to start 4-0 with a win.

You can listen to the Packers call locally on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Pro Football Talk