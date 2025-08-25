Tuesday at 3:00 in the afternoon marks the deadline for all NFL teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of many teams getting creative as we near the deadline, as the team made another trade on Sunday, their second of the week.

The Vikings opted to move on from veteran QB Sam Howell via trade in favor of a different veteran that was available on the open market.

Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings shook up their depth behind starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Sunday, signing Carson Wentz and trading backup Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Howell, the Vikings received a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Eagles. Philadelphia also got a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Vikings.

The additional pick gives the Vikings more resources to pursue a veteran receiver to fill another hole in their depth chart. They have inquired about Carolina veteran Adam Thielen, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the Panthers have been reluctant to part with him.

In another quarterback move Sunday, the Vikings released veteran Brett Rypien.

Wentz had been a free agent since his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expired in March. The Vikings are his sixth team in as many seasons, but they hope he will be a quick study in their offense after spending 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams, whose scheme is similar to the one Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell uses. Wentz also played with Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown when both were on the Eagles' roster in 2019.

Wentz's arrival marks the end of the Vikings' surprisingly difficult journey to find a suitable quarterback to pair with McCarthy. Veterans Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones turned down offers in March, knowing McCarthy would be the likely starter after missing his rookie season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. The team also considered an overture from Aaron Rodgers, who ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Howell, 24, struggled for much of training camp and some of the preseason after the Vikings acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in April for a swap of draft picks. Coaches have been impressed with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who could be the Vikings' No. 3 quarterback, but the staff wanted more experience behind McCarthy.

The trade to the Eagles marks the third time Howell has been dealt since being selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. The Eagles waived/injured defensive back Lewis Cine to open a roster spot for Howell.

In addition, the Eagles acquired a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers for offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, sources told Schefter.

Howell had no experience in the Vikings' offense before training camp. He did not play in the team's preseason finale Friday night against the Tennessee Titans, and though O'Connell said afterward that he felt "good about where Sam's at," the Vikings worked out Wentz at their practice facility one day later.

Wentz, 32, was the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft. His best season came in 2017, when he finished third in the voting for NFL MVP after throwing for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games. But he missed the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LII because of a torn ACL, and the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2021 season. He has since played for the Commanders (2022), Rams (2023) and Chiefs (2024).

He has thrown for 22,410 yards with 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions in his nine NFL seasons.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2025 regular season on Monday, September 8th when they take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

