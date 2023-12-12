Minnesota Vikings Tab Starting QB for Saturday at Cincinnati

We've still got four games left in the 2023 NFL regular season for every team, and the Vikings have already had a season's worth of storylines.

Minnesota is now set to start their fourth different quarterback this season, as Head Coach Kevin O'Connell announced a new starter for Saturday at Cincinnati.

Per ESPN.com, veteran Nick Mullens will join Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, and Joshua Dobbs as a quarterback to start a game for the team this season.

Get our free mobile app

Mullens, who has already made 17 starts in his career, mostly with the 49ers, will get the ball ahead of a rare Saturday game against the Cincinnati Bengals:

The Minnesota Vikings have named quarterback Nick Mullens their starter for Saturday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday. ... Mullens had recovered enough for the Vikings to activate him in Week 11, and he led their only scoring drive Sunday after replacing Dobbs in the fourth quarter of a 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clearly the Vikings are rolling with who they believe will give them the best chance to hang on to a wild card spot, and perhaps challenge the Lions for the NFC North Title.

If the season ended today, the Vikings would be the 6-seed in the NFC playoffs, and are currently 2 games back of the division leading Lions, who they still face two times later this season.

Minnesota at 7-6 is in a good spot statistically to make a postseason appearance, but all bets are off when it comes to turmoil at the games most important position.

Mullens will make his first NFL start on Saturday afternoon since the 2021 season when he made the long list of quarterbacks to start for the Browns.

Mullens is 5-12 as a starter in the NFL, and has compiled 5,168 passing yards in his career to go with 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Kickoff between the Bengals and the Vikings is at Noon Central Time on Saturday, and the game can be seen on NFL Network.

Source: ESPN.com

10 Most Obscure Minnesota Towns As you are making road-trip plans you might want to see if you can even find some of these Minnesota towns.

Minnesota is the Land Of 10,000 Lakes and 853 towns. Even if you know the state well I'll bet you haven't even heard of Minnesota's 10 smallest towns. Gallery Credit: Ben Davis

The 10 Highest Paid Athletes in Minnesota Who are the 10 highest-paid professional athletes in the Land of 10,000 Lakes? Take a look... Gallery Credit: Curt St. John