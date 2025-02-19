Minnesota Vikings Tinker with Another Contract, Aiming to Keep DB

The Minnesota Vikings have adjusted the contract of a second player in as many weeks as of Tuesday, pushing back the void date on one of their impending free agents' contracts.

Byron Murphy, who by many accounts should be a top the Minnesota Vikings in-house free agent priority list, agreed to push back the void date on his contract this week.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy’s contract was supposed to void this week, but he and the team have agreed to a new date. Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that Murphy’s contract will now void the day before the start of the new league year. The Vikings came to the same agreement with running back Aaron Jones last week. In both cases, the move is designed to give the two sides time to agree on a new deal that would allow the Vikings to avoid dead money on their salary cap.

Murphy was a cheap signing for the Vikings on the open market just a few years ago after beginning his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, both he and Aaron Jones aim to be back with Minnesota in another season filled with expectations surrounding the 2025 Vikings.

Murphy set career highs in interceptions (6) and tackles (81) this year in Minnesota and appeared in all 17 regular season games.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

