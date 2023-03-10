Minnesota Vikings to Officially Release Longtime WR Adam Thielen

All good things must come to an end. After over a month of speculation, the dreaded news that Vikings fans worldwide had feared has become a reality.

After a storied career in purple, Adam Thielen's time with the team has come to an end (for now).

Per Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the Vikings will part ways and release the 32-year-old veteran wideout today:

Get our free mobile app

As noted above, Thielen not only represented the Vikings well in his career, but did so as an unheralded local prospect. The Minnesota State graduate embodied everything about what a Vikings football player should be, and will be sorely missed in the Twin Cities.

Over his career which has spanned 9 seasons thus far, Thielen has earned a trip to 2 Pro Bowls, and has recorded 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns. Believe it or not, despite his success Thielen has just recorded two 1,000 yard seasons, in 2017 and 2018.

Last season was a bit of a drop off for the veteran, catching 70 passes for 716 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Sources: Tom Pelissero Twitter and Pro Football Reference (Stats)