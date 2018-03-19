It didn't end well the last time the Minnesota Vikings traveled to Philadelphia, but the team will look to avenge that loss in the opening game of the 2018 season.

Howard Eskin of FOX 29 in Philadelphia is reporting that the NFL Kickoff Game has been decided and it will be a rematch of the 2017-18 NFC Championship Game. The Vikings and Eagles will play on Thursday, September 6th in Philadelphia.

This will be the second time that the Minnesota Vikings will play the opening game of the NFL season since the decision to move the NFL Kickoff Game to prime time in 2002. The first time that the Vikings opened the NFL season was against the Saints in 2010. That was also an NFC Championship Game rematch from the prior season and the Vikings lost 14-9.

Outside of the NFC Championship storyline, the Vikings will have Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Cousins was a former NFC East foe for the Eagles as a member of the Washington Redskins. Cousins holds a 4-3 overall record in games started against the Eagles.

The rest of the NFL schedule is typically released around the middle of April.