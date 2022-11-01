Minnesota Vikings Trade for Former Hawkeye Prior to Deadline

Minnesota Vikings Trade for Former Hawkeye Prior to Deadline

A splash move has been made. The Minnesota Vikings made the trade official late this morning, acquiring a veteran at a big position of need.

Following this weekend's injury to veteran Tight End Irv Smith Jr., the Vikings had a big need at the position. On Tuesday morning, Minnesota traded within its division to acquire former Iowa Hawkeye standout TJ Hockenson.

The move sends a pair of picks to each team, with Hockenson moving West to Minneapolis to join the first-place Vikings.

The Iowa Hawkeye product was an All-Big 10 selection in 2018, and also won the Mackey Award for the nation's best Tight End.

Since beginning his NFL Career, Hockenson was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and has hauled in 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.

Here is an update on the official compensation:

The Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a 12:00 Noon kickoff time.

