Minnesota Vixen Women’s Football Team Get Their Own Beer

The Minnesota Vixen Women's Football team made a couple of major announcements the other day, one being they have their own beer, the other their new schedule.

It's a limited-edition IPA and it is so popular right now that bars in Southern Minnesota are selling out. The plan was to get the beer in liquor stores all across the state to celebrate the new beer and create awareness for the team but bars and stores can't keep it in.

There will be a fundraiser for the Minnesota Vixen on January 31st and a showcase of the beer at Inver Grove Brewing. A portion of the beer will be donated to help the team for the 2022 season.

The other Major announcement on their Facebook page was their new schedule and Minnesota Vixen will start playing in April. The schedule starts with two home games with the first against Iowa. The Vixen began practicing on January 21st and is very excited this year with some great donations in order to make the season a good one.

According to their website, the Minnesota Vixen first took the field in 1999. (Imagine that, 1999 and Minnesota, sounds like a song by a famous Minnesotan.) They played the Michigan Lynx as they toured playing each other.

The next year, the Mynx disbanded and the Minnesota Vixen went unbeaten but lost in the first round to Houston. They had several other playoff runs and a history of putting good teams on the field, even played once for a championship.

Even though the Mynx of Michigan disbanded, they are back as the first WFA developmental team called the Minnesota Mynx under the Minnesota Vixen. This upcoming 2022 season will be the first year as the website says the Minnesota Vixen will use the team to develop talent and showcase and grow women's football.

If you would like to try out for the Mynx, you can visit their Facebook page for more info but the last tryout is February 5th at 10 am in Shoreview, MN

