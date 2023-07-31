Minnesota Wild + Goalie Filip Gustavsson Agree To New, 3-Year Contract

Following a strong first season with the Minnesota Wild, goalie Filip Gustavsson and the team have agreed to a new, three-year contract that will set up the future of the team between the pipes for the next few years.

The contract, as highlighted by the Associated Press, is worth $11.25 million, helping the team and Gustavsson avoid salary arbitration.

In a release from the Minnesota Wild, they break down the average annual value of the contract to $3.75 million per year, going through the 2025-2026 NHL season.

The Sweden native started his NHL career in Ottowa, earning 23 starts in 27 games played for the Senators. He was acquired from the Senators in a trade that sent Cam Talbot to Ottowa in July of 2022.

Gustavsson made 37 starts, playing in a total of 29 games in the Minnesota Wild's 2022-2023 season. During that time with the team, he earned a 22-9-7 record, posting three shutouts and.931 save percentage.

During that same period, he came in second in all of the NHL in both save percentage and goals-against average, coming in only behind Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in both categories.

Gustavsson's first appearance in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs saw him make a strong first appearance, making 51 saves in a 3-2, 2-OTWild victory in game 1 of the series between the Wild and Dallas.

ESPN reports the team's General Manager, Bill Guerin, expects Gustavsson to compete with Marc-Andre Fleury for the starting job in-net for the Wild for the 2023-2024 season. They also note Wild prospect Jesper Wallstedt waiting for the call-up for the team in the AHL.