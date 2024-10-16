Minnesota Goalie Scores First Goal In Wild History
In the State of Hockey when the puck drops anything can happen. And fans at the Minnesota Wild game on Tuesday got a rare treat as the Wild goalie made a historic flip.
Get our free mobile app
Filip Gustavsson capped the Wild's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues with a rare goalie goal. The 26-year-old gloved a Pavel Buchnevich shot from the blue line, dropped it to his stick and lifted a shot high into the air that stayed true and slid into an empty net with 8.1 seconds left.
It was Gustavsson's first goal on any level and the first-ever goalie goal in Wild franchise history.
Gustavsson is the 15th goalie to score a goal in NHL history and the first since Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry on Nov. 20, 2023, against Tampa Bay. It was also just the third power-play goal by a goalie following San Jose's Evgeni Nabokov (March 10, 2002) and New Jersey's Martin Brodeur (March 21, 2013).
Gustavsson, who made 27 saves against the Blues, has had a strong start to the season, improving to 2-0-1. He has stopped 91 of 96 shots he has faced for a .948 save percentage.
Unbreakable Sports Records and the Athletes That Set Them
There are just some sports records so amazing that it's unlikely any other athlete will even be able to approach them.