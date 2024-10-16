Minnesota Goalie Scores First Goal In Wild History

In the State of Hockey when the puck drops anything can happen. And fans at the Minnesota Wild game on Tuesday got a rare treat as the Wild goalie made a historic flip.

Filip Gustavsson capped the Wild's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues with a rare goalie goal. The 26-year-old gloved a Pavel Buchnevich shot from the blue line, dropped it to his stick and lifted a shot high into the air that stayed true and slid into an empty net with 8.1 seconds left.

It was Gustavsson's first goal on any level and the first-ever goalie goal in Wild franchise history.

Gustavsson is the 15th goalie to score a goal in NHL history and the first since Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry on Nov. 20, 2023, against Tampa Bay. It was also just the third power-play goal by a goalie following San Jose's Evgeni Nabokov (March 10, 2002) and New Jersey's Martin Brodeur (March 21, 2013).

Gustavsson, who made 27 saves against the Blues, has had a strong start to the season, improving to 2-0-1. He has stopped 91 of 96 shots he has faced for a .948 save percentage.