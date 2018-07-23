Minnesota Wild Inks Matt Dumba to a New Five-Year Contract

Matt Dumba was on a golf course enjoying a nice day when his agent informed him that he was $30 million richer.

The Minnesota Wild have announced that the team and Dumba have agreed to a new five-year contract worth $30 million. Dan Meyers of Wild.com reports that Dumba found out about the new deal while lining up for a birdie putt during a round of golf.

If I can sidetrack for a second, it would feel like a lucky day if I had a chance at a birdie on the golf course. Add in $30 million on top of that and it probably couldn't get better than that.

Back on track, the defenseman has will now be with the Wild through the 2022-2023 season. Dumba, who is 23, has been with the Wild organization since being drafted 7th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. He has appeared in a minimum of 76 games over the last three seasons, and has 44 goals and 88 assists for his career.

The Wild open the season on October 4th in Colorado.