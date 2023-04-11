Minnesota Wild Late Comeback Win Over Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- — The Minnesota Wild rested a couple of key players, and then rallied for a dramatic victory.

It was one productive night for Marcus Johansson and company. Johansson scored two goals late in the third period, and the short-handed Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Monday.

Matt Boldy and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Minnesota in its second consecutive win. Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves in his second straight start. “It wasn't pretty, but we got it done,” Johansson said.

Get our free mobile app

Johansson’s 18th goal — a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with 6 minutes left — tied it at 2. It was the Wild’s 14th short-handed goal of the season, breaking the franchise record.

Johansson then put Minnesota in front when he got a nice pass from Boldy and beat Alex Stalock on the glove side with 3:13 left.

Nyquist closed it out with an empty netter with 1:01 remaining.

“We didn't like the entire 60 minutes, but the third period was real good,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.

Marcus Foligno's fight with Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund with 7:40 left sparked Minnesota's comeback. Foligno held Englund's helmet in the air when the skirmish was over.

Minnesota (46-24-10) moved within two points of Colorado (49-24-6) and Dallas (45-21-14) at the top of the Central Division.

The Wild host Winnipeg on Tuesday night, and Evason said the players could return to the lineup against the Jets.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.