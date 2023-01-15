Minnesota Wild Playing Some Good Hockey as of Late

The Minnesota Wild are playing some good hockey as of late and secured another win on Saturday.

Minnesota defeated Arizona 2-1 on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

After a scoreless first period, the Wild landed two second period goals and held off a third period charge which included a goal for Arizona.

They will now embark on a four game road trip with games against Washington, Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay.

The wild are 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests and now are riding a two game winning streak after their latest win over the weekend.

Overall, the Wild are now 24-14-4 and have 52 points which puts them in the third spot of the Central Division of the Western Conference standings.

They are currently looking up at the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars who hold a five point lead over Minnesota in the division.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.