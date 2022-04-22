Minnesota Wild Playoff-Bound, Beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night.

The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.

“We haven’t played (St. Louis) in here yet. We’re very strong here,” Fiala said. “I have very much belief that we’re strong at home. And we have showed that, so it’s going to be a good series.”

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman.

Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal.

Minnesota’s Cam Talbot stopped 21 shots, including a big pad save late in the first period to keep the game scoreless, and earned his 200th career win.