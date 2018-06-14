For a second straight year the Minnesota Wild will play all of their preseason games against Central Division opponents.

Minnesota will play seven preseason games in 12 days stretched across five different cities. The Wild will play three games at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and host a game in their minor league affiliate site Des Moines.

The Wild will hit the road and head north for their first preseason game against Winnipeg. The Jets eliminated the Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season. Dallas and Colorado will be the other two stops for the Wild on the road.

Home preseason games include meetings with St. Louis, Dallas, and Colorado.

Monday, Sept. 17: @ Winnipeg

Wednesday, Sept. 19: vs. St. Louis (Des Moines)

Thursday, Sept. 20: vs. Dallas

Saturday, Sept. 22: vs. Colorado

Monday, Sept. 24: @ Dallas

Wednesday, Sept. 26: vs. Winnipeg

Friday, Sept. 28: @ Colorado

Minnesota is coming off a 45-26-11 record and playoff appearance in 2017-18. The regular season schedule is typically released at the end of June.