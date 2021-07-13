MLB All Star Game Tonight on ESPN 99.1

After making his debut in the last night’s Home Run Derby, Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani will start the All-Star Game as a pitcher and leadoff as the designated hitter for the American League team in the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday at Colorado’s Coors Field. By the way, Ohtani had 28 home runs in last night’s HR Derby.

For the National League, it will be Max Scherzer with his 2.66 ERA getting the start. It will mark the fourth All-Star start of Scherzer’s career. Only five pitchers have started at least four All-Star Games on the mound, and all five are in the Hall of Fame: Don Drysdale, Lefty Gomez, and Robin Roberts are tied for the most with five, while Jim Palmer and Randy Johnson made four starts each. Scherzer has started twice previously for the NL.

Coors Field in Colorado hosts the baseball All-Star Game Tuesday night. The game was relocated from Georgia to Colorado because of Georgia's passage of a restrictive voting law (the Election Integrity Act of 2021). Last year's game in Los Angeles was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash will manage the AL squad while Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers will manage the NL.

Coverage on ESPN 99.1 begins at 6:00 PM.