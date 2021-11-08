MLB Manager Fired By Padres Now New Twins Bench Coach

The Minnesota Twins have added a new member to their coaching staff and it's a very familiar face to baseball fans.

Minnesota has hired former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler as their new bench coach.

Tingler was fired by the Padres after a disappointing 2021 season in which San Diego had a roller coaster of a year that ended with the organization missing the playoffs even though they had a huge payroll and a ton of talent.

Tingler started his baseball career in the minor leagues as a player before joining the Rangers organization in various roles before getting the nod to manage the Padres.

The reason the Twins were hiring a new bench coach was because the lost David Bell to cancer in March of 2021.

In a corresponding move, Tingler has named David Popkins as the new Twins hitting coach.

The Minnesota Twins were picked by many to repeat as AL Central champions but started off the season in a big rut and never were able to recover.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, the 2022 schedule and news surrounding the organization, you can visit the team website.