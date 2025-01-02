Montana State Favored over North Dakota State in FCS Title Game

The 2024 FCS Title Game is Monday Night from Toyota Stadium down in Frisco, Texas.

North Dakota State collides with Montana State in a matchup that is sure to provide all sorts of storylines and intrigue.

The Bison enter fresh off of another upset win over rival South Dakota State with a record of 13-2.

Montana State still has yet to lose this season and stand at 15-0 following a dominant win over 4th seeded South Dakota a few weeks ago.

There are big names galore in the matchup between the two storied programs, and Vegas has already chosen its side in the contest.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Montana State Bobcats are favored to win it all come Monday night.

Here's a look at the odds:

Per GoBison.com:

This is the 39th meeting between North Dakota State and Montana State. MSU leads the all-time series 21-17 dating back to 1914. NDSU has won the last five straight matchups, all in the FCS playoffs, including the 2021 national championship.

Bison/Bobcats FCS Playoff History

2010 - NDSU 42, Montana State 17 (2nd round in Bozeman)

2018 - NDSU 52, Montana State 10 (2nd round in Fargo)

2019 - NDSU 42, Montana State 14 (semifinal in Fargo)

2021 - NDSU 38, Montana State 10 (championship in Frisco)

2023 - NDSU 35, Montana State 34, OT (2nd round in Bozeman)

Kickoff is set for 6:00 on Monday, January 6th from Frisco. Watch the game on ESPN.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and GoBison.com

