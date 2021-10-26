More Road Construction To Deal With in Sioux Falls

Sometimes even the smallest disruption in the flow of traffic can lead to big headaches.

That could be the case for drivers along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is kicking off an asphalt overlay project on the bridge ends of the southbound bridge over Skunk Creek in Sioux Falls.

This bridge is located just north of the 26th Street exit.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes through the construction and lane shifts will be used to give the contractor enough room to complete the work. The speed limit during this time will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.

The construction is expected to last two weeks.

