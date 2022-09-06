Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state.

The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.

You would think that the most dangerous intersections would be found in the state's most populated cities. But that isn't always the case.

According to Business Insider, these are the Most Dangerous Intersections In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota.

IOWA — Ankeny Boulevard and 1st Street, Ankeny

Ankeny is a town of around 68,000 just north of Des Moines. Ankeny would be considered a suburb of Iowa's largest city, Des Moines.

MINNESOTA — Highway 14 and 15, New Ulm

New Ulm has a population of about 14,200 and is southwest of Minneapolis and just northwest of Mankato.

SOUTH DAKOTA — Catron Boulevard and Highway 16, Rapid City

Rapid City is South Dakota's 2nd largest city on the western edge of the state with a population of around 77,000.