Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD

Thanksgiving tradition in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota includes the blessing of a fine meal. Along with Turkey, what are each state's favorite side dishes?

If you are lucky enough to be able to surround yourself with family and friends on Thanksgiving you know that a bountiful table adds to the heartwarming festivity.

If you are traveling to a friend's or relative's house you are often tasked with bringing a side dish to compliment all the other delights on the Turkey Day table.

But what side dish do you bring? That is the question!

The folks at Thrillist have put together a helpful list of the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in Each State.

According to their research, the most preferred Side Dish among Minnesotans is the Charcuterie Tray.

Minnesotan Charcuterie Tray-Getty Thinkstock

While folks in Iowa tend to enjoy Green Beans like in a fine Green Bean Casserole.

Iowa Green Bean Casserole-Getty Thinkstock

And in South Dakota, you'll find a preference for Baked Sweet Potatoes.

Baked Sweet Potatoes-Getty Thinkstock

Here is the full breakdown of the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes in Each State:

Alabama: sweet potato casserole

Alaska: stuffed mushrooms

Arizona: mashed potatoes

Arkansas: white gravy

California: mashed potatoes

Colorado: mashed potatoes

Connecticut: mashed potatoes

Delaware: cauliflower mashed potatoes

Florida: rolls

Georgia: collard greens

Hawaii: mashed potatoes

Idaho: side salad

Illinois: mashed potatoes

Indiana: green beans

Iowa: green beans

Kansas: creamed corn

Kentucky: hashbrown casserole

Louisiana: cornbread Dressing

Maine: stuffing

Maryland: collard greens

Massachusetts: mashed potatoes

Michigan: rolls

Minnesota: charcuterie tray

Mississippi: cornbread

Missouri: charcuterie tray

Montana: turkey gravy

Nebraska: crescent roll

Nevada: mashed potatoes

New Hampshire: stuffing

New Jersey: stuffed mushrooms

New Mexico: side salad

New York: sweet potatoes with marshmallows

North Carolina: biscuit

North Dakota: fruit salad

Ohio: green beans

Oklahoma: baked potato

Oregon: mashed potatoes

Pennsylvania: stuffing

Rhode Island: glazed carrots

South Carolina: collard greens

South Dakota: baked sweet potatoes

Tennessee: hashbrown casserole

Texas: creamed corn

Utah: rolls

Vermont: macaroni and cheese

Virginia: macaroni and cheese

Washington: roasted vegetables

West Virginia: rolls

Wisconsin: baked potato

Wyoming: baked potato

Thanksgiving meal-Getty Thinkstock