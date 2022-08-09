This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota

There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today.

USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In Every State.

Here is who topped the list in Iowa, Minnesota, And South Dakota

In Iowa, Harry Stine earned the top spot with an estimated net worth of $4 billion.

Richest Man In Iowa Harry Stine

Stine lives in a modest home in Adel, Iowa where his grandparents first moved in the 1800s.

Harry Stine is the owner of the Stine Seed Company and amassed his fortune in the corn and soybean industries.

Stine Seed Company was founded in the 1950s by Harry's father and today has patents on soybean and corn strains.

In Minnesota, Glen Taylor is the wealthiest man in the state worth an estimated $2.8 billion.

Richest Man In Minnesota Glen Taylor - Getty Images

Taylor lives in Mankato in southwestern Minnesota.

Glen Taylor earned his wealth by founding the printing services company Taylor Corporation.

You may know Taylor because of his ownership stakes in Minnesota sports teams including the NBA's Timberwolves and the Minnesota United an American professional soccer club based in Saint Paul.

In South Dakota T. Denny Sanford claims the top spot with an estimated net worth of around $2.6 billion.

Richest Man In South Dakota Denny Sanford

Sanford has called Sioux Falls his home for years where he made much of his fortune with First Premier Bank.

T. Denny Sanford has given generously to help improve the lives of children and has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to health systems, children's hospitals, and medical schools.

Sanford Health based in Sioux Falls has locations around the region. And you can see T. Denny's name atop the Sioux Falls entertainment venue the Denny Sanford Premier Center.