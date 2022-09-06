Farmers Almanac: Brutal, Early Winter For Minnesota, Iowa, and SD

The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended winter weather forecast. And they say: 'Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”

The Farmers Almanac explains that every year since 1818 they provide an extended weather forecast that helps people plan ahead.

The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year officially arrives on December 21, 2022.

So just how bad is the winter of 2022 / 2023 going to be for Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?

Get your long johns, snow shovels, snow blowers, and hot chocolate ready!

The forecasters at the Farmers Almanac say this winter Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota are in the “Hibernation Zone”

We should expect “Glacial, Snow-Filled” conditions.

Shivery temperatures might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating.

According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!), especially during mid-January.

So how accurate is the Old Farmers Almanac when it comes to forecasting a year's worth of weather?

They point out that "long-range forecasting, in particular, remains an inexact science, many longtime Almanac followers maintain that our forecasts are 80% to 85% accurate."

That's not too shabby!