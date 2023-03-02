Most Egregious DUI Case Points To Minnesota Woman

A recent story published by the Sioux City Journal states that a Lincoln, Nebraska man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, for the second time in a four-hour period. Huh?

Testing at nearly twice the legal limit, the 26-year-old driver's blood-alcohol level was 0.145%.

After being ticketed and released, police were called to a crash involving the same driver. This time he tested with a blood-alcohol level of 0.204%.

REMEMBER THIS MINNESOTA WOMAN?

This jarred my memory of a 41-year-old Minnesota woman described as one of the worst DUI offenders who in 2018 was discovered passed out in a gas station parking lot.

The list of charges against Tasha Lynn Schleicher of New Hope, Minnesota was long - two counts of felony aggravated drunk driving, two counts of misdemeanor drunk driving, no vehicle insurance, driving while license revoked (for DUI), and transportation of open alcohol while driving.

Riverside police said Schleicher has outstanding warrants from three states and six prior DUI arrests out of six states, including Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Oregon, and Minnesota.

WORST DRUNK DRIVING STATES

According to Background Checks.Org, Wyoming, Montana, and the Dakotas are by far the worst area for drunk driving in the United States, with the four states taking the top 4 positions in our ranking. Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota have the top three DUI arrest rates, while Montana and Wyoming have the two highest DUI death rates.

In 1988 a 34-year-old man who spent the night drinking at a friend’s house drove his pickup into a school bus carrying 67 people. Following the rupture of a punctured fuel tank 27 died.

