MVFC: SDSU and USD Play Home Games Again this Saturday

Missouri Valley Football Conference has #2 SDSU against #8 Southern Illinois and UND (2-2) playing USD (3-2).

Still undefeated, the SDSU Jackrabbits (4-0) will host Southern Illinois (4-1) this Saturday in Brookings. After a 55-7 win over Dixie State in the 54th Beef Bowl game, the 2nd ranked Jackrabbits are in a good position ahead of their biggest challenges.

Coming up this weekend the Jacks open the home portion of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season against #8 Southern Illinois. The kickoff is set for 2:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Live TV coverage is on Midco Sports2 and ESPN+.

Get our free mobile app

The Coyotes, also with back-to-back home games, will be back at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

The University of South Dakota (3-2) will play the University of North Dakota (2-2) in a border-battle game beginning at 2:00 PM.

USD sits just outside the top-25 in both FCS polls. The Fighting Hawks are ranked 13th in the latest poll after its loss to NDSU.

Viewers can catch the game on Midco Sports and ESPN+.