Myah Sellend Drops 26 in SDSU Win Over Denver

SIOUX FALLS - South Dakota State opened the Summit League Tournament with a dominant 86-59 win over Denver Saturday afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Myah Selland poured in a season-high 26 points to pace the Jackrabbit offense.

Selland's 26 points came on 10-of-14 shooting with four 3-point buckets. Paiton Burckhard added 18 points for the Jacks and a game-high eight rebounds. Ten of Burckhard's points came in the third quarter on 4-of-5 shooting. Burckhard also had a team-high in the assists column, giving out four helpers.

Tori Nelson joined Selland and Burckhard in double figures, posting 15 points. She continued her efficient shooting, going 6-of-8 from the floor. Lindsey Theuninck was just behind Burckhard on the glass with seven boards and Selland had five.

Kallie Theisen chipped in eight points to go with six rebounds and four blocks. Haley Greer also tallied four assists and Nelson forced two steals.

After Denver opened the game with a 3-pointer by Uju Ezeudu, South Dakota State went on a 16-0 run over the next six minutes. Three 3-pointers and 11 total points came from the Selland in that stretch. Denver scored the next four points to come back within nine but it was all South Dakota State from there. The Jacks led 25-11 after 10 minutes and pushed that lead to 44-25 at the halftime break.

A pair of Jackrabbit runs - 8-0 and 7-0 - in the third period extended the SDSU advantage to 32 with 10 minutes to play. Denver won the fourth quarter 21-16 to cut the final deficit to 27.

State shot an even 50 percent from the field and had 22 assists on 34 made field goals. The Jackrabbits out-rebounded Denver 44-30 and had a 16-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Ezeudu scored 25 points for the Pioneers, going 9-for-19 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Indeya Sanders also finished in double figures with 10.

SDSU will play again Monday at 12:30 p.m. The Jacks will take on the winner of Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota, which will be played Sunday afternoon.

