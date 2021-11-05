Which restaurant is the most expensive to dine at in the Mount Rushmore State? Not the one this website listed. In fact, it's not even close.

South Dakota has more fine dining than you might think, but where is the most expensive restaurant in the entire state? The answer may surprise you, and the prices on the menu will surely take a bite out of your kid's college fund.

I'm not sure if anyone from this publication has ever bothered visiting our state, but they might want to at least do a little research before putting this on their website.

So, where do the high rollers in South Dakota go for a bite to eat?

Well, according to the Daily Meal says it's at The Cattleman's Club Steakhouse in the state capital of Pierre. However, after some research, there are a number of restaurants that are pricer.

The Cattleman's Steakhouse specializes in (you guessed it) steak and a wide variety of other classic American cuisines. It was founded in 1986 and quickly became one of the go-to destinations for fine dining in the state capital.

Prime Rib ranges anywhere between $18.99 and $49.99. Some of its signature steaks are around $34.99. Is that pricey? Sure, but compared to some other restaurants in the state, it's pretty darn reasonable.

But where, in reality, is the most expensive restaurant in South Dakota?

After doing a small amount of research, I've found that at least two other restaurants have more expensive menus, including one in Sioux Falls.

At Morrie's Steakhouse, a Morgan Ranch Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye alone will cost you around $95.

La Minestra in Pierre is also in contention for the most expensive restaurant in the Mount Rushmore State.

To see the full list of the most expensive restaurant in every state, visit the Daily Meal website. Just take it with a grain of salt, because if they're wrong about our state, they could be wrong about the rest.

