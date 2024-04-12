NCAA Frozen Four: Denver vs Boston College For National Title
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tristan Broz scored his second overtime goal of the NCAA tournament and No. 3 seed Denver beat No. 2 seed Boston University 2-1 on Thursday night to advance to the national championship game for the first time since winning the title in 2022.
Denver has just two losses since the start of February, going 14-2-1 in the past 17 games. Boston College, meanwhile, got two goals from freshman Will Smith and Cutter Gauthier's nation-leading 38th of the season in a 4-0 win over Michigan on Thursday.
Boston College (34-5-1) will look to avenge an October loss to Denver when the two teams square off for the national championship. The Eagles, in their 26th Frozen Four, are seeking their sixth title in program history -- and first since 2012.
The Pioneers have won five straight games against the Terriers, setting a record for the longest winning streak in the series. Denver won the first four games from 1960 to '67, while Boston had a four-game winning streak from 1990 to '99.
It was the second Frozen Four game in a row to reach overtime; Quinnipiac won last season's national championship game in extra time.
