Nebraska Football Lands Their New Offensive Coordinator

It was a horrible year on the field for the Nebraska Cornhuskers from a record standpoint, but the record may not be indicative of how close the Huskers are to turning the corner.

Even though that may be the case, Scott Frost had to take a pay cut and fire four offensive assistants in order to keep his job which meant Nebraska had to find a new offensive coordinator.

This week, the Huskers announced the hiring of their new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple who comes over from the University of Pittsburgh where he held the same position.

Whipple is most noted for his development of Kenny Pickett, the Panthers QB this season who is a Heisman finalist.

The hope is Whipple can take over the Huskers offense and take it to the next level all while developing a brand new QB for 2022.

Nebraska fans have become so accustomed to seeing Adrian Martinez under center but since Martinez has entered the transfer portal, Husker fans will see a new QB and new OC next season.

In addition to the hiring of Mark Whipple, the Huskers also announced the hiring of Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach, coming over from the Chicago Bears where he held the same position.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost seems very excited about what may come from the new additions to his staff.

"We are excited to add Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola to our offensive coaching staff. Mark has four decades of coaching experience and brings a long record of offensive success to Nebraska. Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history of winning as both a player and coach. I am confident their addition will have a positive impact on the young men in our program and the success of our offense."

For more information on the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, their current roster, and their 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.