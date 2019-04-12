Nebraska Preview: Cornhuskers 2019 Spring Game

After a Spring that has seen the state of Nebraska brutalized by severe weather, the arrival of the Cornhuskers annual Red-White Spring game is a welcome distraction for many in the area.

The 2019 Nebraska football team will take the field Saturday (April 13) at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the close of Spring camp.

This is a group trying to build on the late-season momentum established in head coach Scott Frost's first year, where the Huskers won four of their last six after dropping six straight to start the year. The 2018 squad finished 4-8.

A lot of key faces from that team are back in 2019, including quarterback Ardian Martinez, who started in 11 games as a true freshman last season. He threw for 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions and ran for eight scores in his first season.

Just who he'll be handing the ball to in 2019 has yet to be determined. Jaylin Bradley and Brody Belt will get some carries in the Spring game, but the strength of the Husker running game will come with the arrival of the incoming freshman class this Summer.

At receiver, Stanley Morgan has moved on, but JD Spielman and Mike Williams return. Freshman Wan'Dale Robinson is expected to make a huge impact catching the ball this season, but he will miss the Spring game with a hamstring injury.

Up front, Sioux Falls natives Matt and Will Farniok will factor into the Nebraska offensive line, which returns three starters.

The Nebraska defensive line is opening some eyes this Spring thanks to a pair of brothers - Carlos and Khalil Davis and Damien and Darion (a transfer from Oklahoma State). Ben Stille returns for this group that is hoping to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season.

An already thin linebacking corp was dealt another setback as Nick Henrich will be sidelined until last Summer as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Mohamed Berry is one of the few starters back.

The secondary has some holes to fill, especially at safety, where Eric Lee has moved from cornerback. Lamar Jackson and Dicaprio Boolte return at corner and there's help on the way from the incoming freshman class.

The kicking game is in good hands with Isaac Armstong handling the punting with placekicker Barret Pickering back for his sophomore season after going 14-of-18 last season.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s for the 1:00 PM kickoff.