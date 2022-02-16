If your #StressedinSiouxFalls, it's Sanford Hospital to the rescue!

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out there is no shortage of things that can stress a person out these days. You name it, the pandemic, inflation, the market, crime, your health, your job, no job, social injustice, relationships, where do you stop, right?

If you identify as a giant stress ball, the Sanford Women's Health Plaza has new acupuncture and guided meditation classes for you.

Shanna Konz, a Sanford Health Nurse Practitioner told Dakota News Now, "It’s a good introduction to not only the practice of acupuncture but also to a meditative like guided imagery those who participate regularly in a kind of meditation such as guided imagery helps patients sleep better will help reduce anxiety and just overall improvement of mood.”

This class was created to help the people of the Sioux Empire relax and relieve the stress of everyday life.

A few years ago, Time posted a story talking about how Americans are some of the most stressed-out people in the world. That's not hard to believe, just take a look at society right now. There's certainly no shortage of worry, sadness, anger, physical and emotional pain in people's everyday lives. And there's no sign that things are going to improve anytime soon.

What can a person do?

How about having a trained acupuncturist stick a series of needles in you?

That alone sounds like it might stress me out.

And that's the feeling a number of people get until they give this new acupuncture and guided meditation class a shot.

Sanford’s Acupuncturist Blake Blowers, told Dakota News Now, “It’s not uncommon for people to be a little bit nervous about acupuncture most people don’t like getting a needle stuck in them but people are usually surprised and will even say ‘that’s it?’ after I put the needle in.”

Blowers says these classes are designed to specifically help people with their anxiety, stress, and depression.

The next Sanford acupuncture and guided meditation class is scheduled for Thursday, (February 17) at noon. With several more classes planned for March.

Get complete details, get signed up, and ease your troubled mind here.

Source: Dakota News Now

