Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47

An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week.

60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office.

Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place on Wednesday (October 26) after Betcke placed a call to the Sanford Hospital medical facility in Sioux Falls threatening to shoot Sanford staff with an AK-47 rifle.

Get our free mobile app

Upon receiving the call, Sanford hospital in Sioux Falls and Orange City Health in Orange City, Iowa went into lockdown mode.

According to Dakota News Now, Betcke was arrested and taken into custody by Sioux County Sheriff's Deputies shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

Betcke is being charged with making a terroristic threat which is a Class D Felony. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

He is currently being held in the Sioux County Jail in Orange City Iowa.

Source: Dakota News Now

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks