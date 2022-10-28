Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week.
60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office.
Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place on Wednesday (October 26) after Betcke placed a call to the Sanford Hospital medical facility in Sioux Falls threatening to shoot Sanford staff with an AK-47 rifle.
Upon receiving the call, Sanford hospital in Sioux Falls and Orange City Health in Orange City, Iowa went into lockdown mode.
According to Dakota News Now, Betcke was arrested and taken into custody by Sioux County Sheriff's Deputies shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
Betcke is being charged with making a terroristic threat which is a Class D Felony. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.
He is currently being held in the Sioux County Jail in Orange City Iowa.
Source: Dakota News Now