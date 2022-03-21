South Dakota Tops List Of Best States To Be A Doctor

South Dakota is filled with Great Faces and Great Places and we also have lots of great Doctors.

There is an amazing, talented, and dedicated medical community in Sioux Falls and all throughout South Dakota.

A new study by Wallethub sheds some light on some reasons why Doctors might be seeking out our state to practice medicine and raise a family.

WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst States for Doctors.

To identify the best states for those in the business of saving lives, they compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics.

The data set ranges from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.

Practicing in South Dakota (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

1st – Avg. Annual Wage of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

1st – Avg. Monthly Starting Salary of Physicians (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

6th – Hospitals per Capita

10th – Projected % of Population Aged 65 & Older by 2030

15th – Punitiveness of State Medical Board

6th – Annual Malpractice Liability Insurance Rate

Making the Top 10 of “Best States To Be A Doctor” are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

1-South Dakota

2-Minnesota

3-Wisconsin

4-Montana

5-Idaho

6-Iowa

7-Nebraska

8-Kansas

9-North Dakota

10-Mississippi

Bottoming out the list at the “Worst States To Be A Doctor” include:

47-New Jersey

48-Delaware

49-District of Columbia

50-New York

51-Rhode Island