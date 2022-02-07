The Great Plains Zoo is always a go-to choice for an outing with your family. Open year-round, there is plenty to do when it's warm out and still much to do when a chilly winter day drives you inside.

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History offers an abundance of riches to take in on those less than optimal days. A rare collection of 150 taxidermied animals from all over the world is front and center. Many of the animals you'll see (which were legal to hunt when they were taken) are now in danger of no longer existing on our planet.

There are also many educational programs and features like the "Bookworm Reading Program" every Friday at 11 AM, through May 27, 2022.

But that is just one of many fun and educational events going on now or coming soon at the Great Plains Zoo this year. Here are a few more- - -

Hug-a-Bunny - April 16

Party for the Planet - April 30

Cinco de Rhino - May 7

Flutterfest - June 11

One of the absolute best things that happen at the zoo every year is the new babies that arrive. We've had Black Rhino, Giraffe, Zebra, and Penguin babies born at the Great Plains Zoo over the years.

They all have two things in common, they are impossibly cute (yes, even rhino babies are adorable) and they belong to a species that is critically endangered.

This is also true about the latest arrival at the zoo, a teeny, tiny, Squirrel monkey. When Squirrel monkeys are born they weigh only a few ounces. This is easy to believe when you consider that adult Squirrel Monkeys only weigh about two pounds!

Squirrel monkey babies ride around on mom's back for about two and a half months and rely on mom for everything a baby needs for about a year. Squirrel monkeys have become endangered due to habitat loss, which means humans are taking up more of their space and displacing them.

Right now everyone who visits the zoo until March 1, gets in for kid's prices, so you have no reason not to check out this captivating cherub!

Source: Denise DePaolo/Director of PR & Engagement - Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History