New Costco Sandwich Costs More Than A Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Given a choice of a roast beef sandwich or chicken sandwich, beef is my go-to every time. Especially with grilled onions and spicy mustard.
However, when given the choice of the new roast beef sandwich at Costco versus a rotisserie chicken, the beef bows to the bird.
Costco recently launched its newest food court item at select locations and for some, the roast beef sandwich is a hit. But, others are scrunching their eyes when they see that it cost $9.99.
The famous Costco hot dog combo is only $1.50, and you could feed the entire family for the price of one roast beef. But not only that I'm opting for two rotisserie chickens getting way more food.
WHAT'S TO LIKE ABOUT THE NEW COSTCO ROAST BEEF SANDWICH?
The new sandwich consists of sliced roast beef, onion relish, mayo and mustard blend, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and red onions on an artisan roll. I know, it sounds delicious.
Another thought from others has them asking where the $9.00 beer and baseball game are!
Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots
- What does it take to be a mascot?
- "Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."
- Why does the mascot never talk?
- "Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."
- Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?
- "Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."