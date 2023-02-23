New Costco Sandwich Costs More Than A Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Photo by Eric Thayer Getty Images

Given a choice of a roast beef sandwich or chicken sandwich, beef is my go-to every time. Especially with grilled onions and spicy mustard.

However, when given the choice of the new roast beef sandwich at Costco versus a rotisserie chicken, the beef bows to the bird.

Costco recently launched its newest food court item at select locations and for some, the roast beef sandwich is a hit. But, others are scrunching their eyes when they see that it cost $9.99.

The famous Costco hot dog combo is only $1.50, and you could feed the entire family for the price of one roast beef. But not only that I'm opting for two rotisserie chickens getting way more food.

WHAT'S TO LIKE ABOUT THE NEW COSTCO ROAST BEEF SANDWICH?

The new sandwich consists of sliced roast beef, onion relish, mayo and mustard blend, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and red onions on an artisan roll. I know, it sounds delicious.

Another thought from others has them asking where the $9.00 beer and baseball game are!

